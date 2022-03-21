A man was arrested after an investigation determined he allegedly intentionally started a fire.
Officer Chase Gordy of the Villa Rica Police Department responded to 106 Maple Street in Villa Rica at approximately 10:34 p.m. in reference to a house fire on Feb. 8.
As Gordy arrived, he saw the residence engulfed in flames and observed two men attempting to use a water hose to put the fire out, the report said.
When he approached the men, he asked if anyone else was in the house and they advised that the residence was empty. Both men were told to “step away from the resident to ensure their safety” while waiting for the fire department.
Gordy spoke with the resident of the home, Daniel McCoy, 50, of Villa Rica, who explained that he was “sleeping at the kitchen table after reading his bible.” McCoy said he woke up to a fire in the living room, according to the police report.
He gathered some belongings that were in arms reach and attempted to run out the front door, but couldn’t due to the fire. McCoy continued explaining to the officer that he exited out of the back door and ran to a neighbor’s house to contact emergency services and then returned to the home to try to use the water hose, per the report.
McCoy advised that he had been having electrical issues between the kitchen and living room and that his landlord had not resolved them.
According to the report, after the fire was extinguished, Battalion Chief Keith Sudduth spoke to a representative from the Red Cross to help assist McCoy. Sudduth advised the Red Cross that McCoy’s sister said he wanted to “burn the whole place down” several weeks ago.
The Red Cross did not wish to provide further assistance to McCoy until the cause of fire was determined due to the statement from his sister.
Fire Marshall Nic Turner arrived on the scene to investigate the fire further and it was determined that the fire started with the living room couch, the report said. Detective Matthew Weingarten assisted with the investigation.
Later, a warrant was issued for McCoy for first degree arson. He was arrested and charged with the crime Friday.
He remains in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
