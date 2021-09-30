Chauncey Jamal Barnhart was charged with battery-family violence, and three counts of cruelty to children for allowing a child to witness felony/battery/family violence, third degree.
At approximately 9:28 p.m., police were called to 227 Brumbelow Road regarding a physical dispute between Barnhart and the woman, whose name was not released.
While in route, officers were told that Barnhart had fled the scene in his vehicle, but after having two flat tires on his SUV, he run on foot towards the GreenBelt and Brumbelow Road/ Officers were also advised he had possibly taken a knife from his vehicle.
When police arrived, they said the victim was crying and holding her lip with a wash cloth. She told officers that she had asked Barnhart if he could come over to either watch the kids or take her to the hospital because her child had a high fever, and he became upset.
But, according to a police department report, she then said she told Barnhart that he was no longer needed, and he came anyway.
The woman alleged that when Barnhart came to her house started kicking and hitting the door with force. Once he was inside, the woman said that Barnhart allegedly assaulted her, resulting in her bleeding from her face and mouth.
The woman added that Barnhart had allegedly thrown her to the ground and “banged” her head against the floor. Then, he punched her several times in the face and slammed her head on the ground, she said.
Additionally, the woman said that once Barnhart got off her, he begged her not to call 911, and was saying, “I’m sorry, I’ll do anything. I’ll go to anger management and the counseling, I didn’t mean to hit you.”
The woman alleges that Barnhart then told her that it was her fault he hit her in the first place. As a result, she suffered a cut lip with visible swelling and showed other injuries.
According to police reports, the woman declined an ambulance at that time because she said she didn’t have anyone to watch her three children, all of whom were in the house at the time of the altercation.
The woman told officers that the argument had began over text messages, and then showed officers the messages from that day.
During this time, Barnhart had returned back to the scene.
Officers went outside to speak with Barnhart, who did not appear to have sustained any injuries, police said.
Police said that when speaking with Barnhart, he talked rapidly throughout the entire conversation. They asked if he was under the influence of narcotics, and Barnhart denied using any type of drugs.
Barnhart told officers that he was staying with his parents in Douglasville because of a Department of Family and Child Services (DFCS) investigation.
Barnhart said he received a text from the woman, asking him to take her to the hospital or watch the kids, so he came when he could.
When he got to the woman’s home, Barnhart said she threatened to call the police on him so became upset.
Barnhart told officers that he then punched the floor and grabbed the carpet with both hands to keep him from punching the woman.
According to police reports, police said that Barnhart would not admit to striking the woman while on the floor, but described an incident in which he was on the floor in the exact location she depicted.
After examining Barnhart’s hands, police said that there was no redness from striking a solid object such as the laminate flooring that was in the apartment.
Due to the woman’s injuries, Barnhart was taken to the Carroll County Jail. As of Thursday, Barnhart is still behind bars. His bail has not been set.
