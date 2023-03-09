A Cedartown man is facing felony charges after allegedly making a threat to a Carrollton business to drive his vehicle through it.
The Carrollton Police Department has arrested 43-year-old Bradley Hassebrock of Cedartown and charged him with one count of Felony Terroristic Threats and Acts.
On November 14, 2022, Officer Kane Hemingway responded to the Aspen Dental on South Park Street in reference to terroristic threats made by the husband of a patient.
After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Bradley Hassebrock had allegedly made a terroristic threat to drive his vehicle through the Aspen Dental while it was being occupied, according to a CPD report.
The threat was allegedly made after his wife Melinda Hassebrock was informed that her insurance was out-of-network and she would have to pay out-of-pocket for her visit.
The arrest was made on March 5 by the Carrollton Police Department. He has been released from the Carroll County jail on a $10,000 bond.
When asked for a statement by the Times-Georgian, Aspen Dental declined to make any comments regarding the incident.
