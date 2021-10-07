A Villa Rica man was arrested by police last Thursday for alleged sexual assaults against multiple women.
Charles Howard Jones, 39, was charged with hijacking of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, and sexual battery.
On Sept. 30, Villa Rica officers arrived to the Day’s Inn on Commerce Drive to a report of a possible carjacking.
When the officers arrived on scene, many of the hotel guests pointed the officers to the back of the hotel, where they saw a man hiding in the bushes.
The man was later identified as Jones.
After police detained Jones, they learned that a man had allegedly tried to enter a vehicle by pulling on the door while a woman still inside. However, the woman had locked the door before Jones could try to enter.
Because the man had no luck with the first car, he tried another vehicle occupied by a woman sitting in the passenger seat. This time, the man was able to get inside the vehicle.
According to police reports, the man attempted to drive away with the woman still in the car. But then, abandoned the car after hotel guests started to chase him on foot.
As the officers continued their investigation, they learned that a man had groped a 16-year-old girl inside the hotel the previous night.
Jones was then arrested and charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping, and sexual battery.
While being fingerprinted at the police department, police said Jones tried to grope a woman officer on the case.
As of Friday, Jones is still in jail. His bond has been denied.
