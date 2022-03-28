A local man was arrested after pulling out a gun during a verbal dispute.
Officer Zachary Hicks of the Carrollton Police Department responded to the area of Nizzear Lane at Bristol Lake Apartments on Sunday in reference to a gun being pointed at a subject during a dispute.
At approximately 7:51 p.m., Hicks arrived at the scene. While en route he was advised that the suspect was in a white Ford Taurus. Hicks was informed by other officers at the police department that people appeared to be running frantically on the camera footage overseeing Nizzear Lane, which prompted him to activate his emergency lights and camera.
As Hicks approached Bristol Lakes Apartments, he dismounted and charged his department approved AR-15. He saw the suspect vehicle pass him, so he spun around to catch up.
Hicks noted in his police report that he was familiar with the suspect vehicle due to ongoing issues with Tykeem Parham, 20, of Carrollton, and the mother of his child. Earlier in the day, Hicks met with a friend of Parham and his mother in person, and urged Parham to keep the peace.
The vehicle continued to go even with Hicks’ sirens behind it. The driver turned into a private parking lot for Tabernacle Church. There were three subjects in the vehicle, so Hicks waited for more units to remove and detain the occupants.
After the vehicle was cleared, Hicks returned to the apartment complex to investigate the situation further. Upon arrival, he spoke with a friend of Parham, Jalen Thomas. When asked about the gun, he said “he did not know anything.”
The report stated that the victim wanted to press charges and was extremely upset. He was able to explain that a gun was pointed at him and give a description of the vehicle. He did not know the subjects, but made statements that he was at least familiar with the domestic disputes that occurred because he mentioned the mother of Parham’s child.
According to the report, the victim said somebody said they were going to kill him, but could not describe who it was.
A witness told police she saw the victim and Parham arguing back and forth when Parham allegedly pulled a gun and yelled, “face shots, face shots, ain’t scared to give face shots.”
The witness said Parham left, and handed the gun to a friend who hid it.
Hicks spoke to Thomas again who did not deny having the gun or hiding it, but would not tell police where the gun was or what exactly happened. Hicks was unable to perform a search for the weapon due to the homeowner not being present.
After gathering details of the incident Hicks returned to Tabernacle Church and speak with Parham. According to the report, Parham admitted to pointing the gun at the victim and admitted giving the weapon to his friend before leaving the scene.
Parham told Hicks he pointed the firearm because the victim told him he was a “dead man.” He did not want to kill the victim, but scare him, the report said.
Parham was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct. The driver of the vehicle Anthony Johnson was arrested on unrelated warrants.
Parham is still in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
