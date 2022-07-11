A Temple man was accused of burglarizing a Villa Rica park building on Sunday after being observed by a witness.
Villa Rica Police Department Officer Jason O’Neal responded to 646 Industrial Boulevard, Gold Dust Park, on Sunday in reference to a burglary in progress.
While en route, O’Neal was given a description of the suspect’s clothing. Upon his arrival, he spoke with a witness who stated that they saw the suspect enter the back door, located on the north side of the building.
According to the report, O’Neal observed the door window to be busted with a rock next to it and the door was slightly open.
When he opened the door, he saw the man, later identified as David Durrett, 45, of Temple, matching the clothing description with brown coveralls, blue shirt, and brown boots.
When Durrett was asked “what was he doing,” he responded that he was “getting out of the storm.” It was noted in the report that the weather conditions at the time were partly cloudy, sunshine and 75-80 degrees outside, according to police report.
Durrett was advised to lay on his stomach and put his hands behind his back, per the report. He complied and was placed in handcuffs. O’Neal asked Durrett “what was he doing inside the building” and he stated, “it was lightning outside so he went in,” according to the report.
Photos of the damage and rock were taken.
Durrett was charged with burglary in the second degree and criminal trespass. He is being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
