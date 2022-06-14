A Bremen man is in jail after leading authorities on a chase early Monday morning.
Sergeant Jarred Taylor of the Haralson County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop on a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck for a tag violation on Jacksonville Road, outside of Tallapoosa, on June 13 around 1 a.m.
According to the release, the driver did not comply to pull over and sped off from Taylor. The driver, David Lee Slade, 44, of Bremen, allegedly began to drive erratically, reaching speeds over 90 miles per hour.
During the pursuit, Slade left the road multiple times causing property damage to local citizens, per the release.
Due to Slade’s “reckless and dangerous driving” Taylor performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver on the S-10 pickup and it went into a ditch, ending the chase.
Slade was arrested and transported to the Haralson County Detention Center facing charges of felony fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, possession of firearm by convicted felon, speeding, criminal damage to property in the second degree, obscured tag and other traffic related offenses.
Slade had two outstanding warrants as well, one for probation violation and the other for parole violation.
“The continued effort of our patrol deputies allows us to find these offenders and put them in jail, thus taking them off the street. We continue to work toward our goal to make our roadways and our communities safer for the citizens of Haralson County to live,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said.
