A Carrollton man was arrested Tuesday by Carroll County deputies who say he was involved in a single vehicle accident as a result of snorting cocaine.
Andre Deon Mitchell, 51, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass damage, DUI, failure to report striking fixed object, reckless driving, laying drag, and failure to keep in proper lane.
At approximately 12:26 a.m., deputies were called to a residence on Wantland Road in reference to a single vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
Deputies say when they arrived to the residence, they saw a male, now know as David Munro (complainant/ victim), flagging them down by waving his arms.
Munro told officers that there was a vehicle off the side of the roadway in a ditch, through a fence, and that the driver appeared to be unresponsive.
According to the report, deputies continued up the road and located the car sitting in the ditch and through the fence of a residence.
Deputies said as they approached the rear, driver side of the vehicle, they saw the vehicle begin to move forward in a rapid manor and spinning the rear tires fast enough to cause smoke.
Deputies said the driver, now known as Mitchell, was able to flee. But, Mitchell crashed the vehicle into another fence and a tree line, disabling the vehicle.
When deputies exited their patrol car, they said Mitchell was still actively trying to get out of the vehicle to flee the scene.
According to the report, deputies ran up to the side of the vehicle and began yelling at Mitchell to stop the vehicle and show his hands.
Mitchell did as demanded and showed both hands, deputies said. However, when Mitchell was asked to step out of the vehicle, deputies said he would not move.
Therefore, deputies said they reached inside the vehicle and placed it in park. Mitchell then unbuckled his seat belt, and began exiting the vehicle.
Deputies said that when turning off the vehicle, they saw a glass pipe lying in the driver seat, which Mitchell denied was his.
When deputies asked Mitchell how he crashed the vehicle, Mitchell said that he was under the influence of cocaine.
Additionally, Mitchell told deputies that he was on his way home from his sister’s house on Bowdon Highway, but he blacked out and did not know where he was.
Deputies asked Mitchell when did he know he crashed, and Mitchell said “when he hit the fence.”
Georgia State Patrol also responded.
Mitchell was then taken to the Carroll County jail. As of Friday, Mitchell is still in jail, and his bond has been set at $12,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.