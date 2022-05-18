A Carrollton man was arrested after hitting his former neighbor in the face while the neighbor's wife and child were in a car.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ken Forbus was dispatched to a residence on Cavender Creek Road in reference to an assault that had already occurred.
Forbus spoke to the victim upon arrival and he stated that he was next door because Kenneth Duane Ellis, 45, of Carrollton and his wife Brandy Bussey, of Roopville, had moved out of the house, but returned for an undisclosed reason.
According to the victim, Ellis’ home that he moved from was the victim’s deceased father’s property. An individual who knew both Ellis and the victim was driving by and saw the victim at Ellis’ house and told him that he was “on his way over there,” per the report.
The victim told Forbus that he was checking the mailbox when Ellis pulled up. According to the report, Ellis allegedly exited his vehicle and stated “I told you not to f*** with my stuff” to the victim and then punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
The victim said Ellis kept hitting him and he asked Ellis, “why are you doing this,” but he just started hitting and kicking him again.
According to Forbus' report, the victim’s wife came towards them and yelled. The report also stated that Ellis looked at her and said "something to the effect of 'let him bleed and die in the road.'” Ellis then got in the car and sped away.
During the altercation, the report stated that the victim had stitches ripped from his right arm that were inserted by Grady Hospital after a car wreck, the report said. It was also determined that the victim may have a broken jaw. He was transported by ground to Grady Hospital.
Forbus was able to obtain Ellis’ new address and went there to discuss the incident with him. Ellis had switched his story several times when Forbus placed him under arrest.
Ellis was searched before being placed in the patrol car and a total amount of $1,442 was located in his pants pocket, per the report. He requested that all but $100 be given to his wife.
Other deputies were conversing with Bussey and when Forbus went down the driveway to where they were, she had been arrested and placed in a patrol car.
During “spontaneous comments” it was discovered that Bussey and their 9-year-old child were in the car during Ellis’ altercation.
Bussey was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement, but released on a $2,500 bond.
Ellis was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children for allowing the minor to witness the altercation. He is currently in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
