A Carrollton man was arrested Sunday night after a physical altercation resulted in his father’s face being visibly swollen with a crooked nose.
Matthew Richey Sanders, 29, was charged with aggravated battery.
At approximately 11:39 p.m., Carroll County deputies were called to a residence on White Oak Court about a domestic dispute.
When deputies arrived to the residence, they spoke with Sanders, who they say was visibly covered in blood.
According to the report, deputies asked Sanders if the blood was his, to which he replied, “No, it’s my dad’s blood.”
When speaking with Sanders, deputies said they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him.
Sanders continued to tell deputies that he went downstairs to confront his father about something, and alleges that his father got in his face and ‘swung on him.’
According to the report, Sanders then led deputies downstairs to where the fight took place. And deputies said there was blood on the floor, on the walls, and even on the pool table.
Deputies then asked Sanders where his father was, and Sanders told deputies that his father had left the residence.
According to the report, Sanders’ father was down the road with EMS at Farm Fresh Pickins.
When deputies went to meet with Sanders’ father, they said his face was visibly swollen, his nose was crooked, and he couldn’t open his left eye.
Deputies asked Sanders’ father what happened, and he told deputies he only remembers him and Sanders “drinking.”
Deputies then went back to the White Oak Court residence, where they arrested Sanders for physically abusing his father.
Sanders was taken to the Carroll County jail. As of Monday, Sanders is still in jail and his bond has been set at $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.