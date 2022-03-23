A Carrollton man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly would not return personal belongings.
Carroll County Deputy Kent Evans was dispatched to the Speedy Spot on Highway 113 in Carrollton on March 19 to meet with a complainant about an escort to pick up belongings.
As Evans arrived to speak with the complainant, she told him Jayland Alphabet, 23, of Carrollton, had taken her phone and cigarettes and would not give them back, according to the report. She said that Alphabet was at her residence and did not have a car to leave in.
Due to Evans’ prior dealings with Alphabet, he knew that there were active warrants on him through the sheriff’s office. Dispatch confirmed these warrants which were for aggravated assault and sale of marijuana, the report said.
Multiple units responded to the residents with the complainant in reference to the original call as well as the warrant service.
As Evans arrived at the residence, he saw a black man get up from the living room area and go to the left side of the residence. He proceeded to approach the garage door, knocked and announced himself as the sheriff’s office multiple times, but did not receive a response, per the report.
The complainant then unlocked the door and allowed deputies to enter to search for Alphabet. One man was located in the front left bedroom, but it was not Alphabet.
Evans and another deputy went into the last room in the back, left corner of the home to continue to search. They found a closet with two doors, one open. The complainant came into the room and said she would open the door.
Deputies discovered Alphabet sitting on the floor trying to conceal himself with the other door. They were able to secure him in handcuffs. Afterwards, Evans looked to his right to see a small plastic bag which contained a white powder substance of suspected cocaine.
The complainant was able to locate her phone and cigarettes in the home.
Alphabet was transported to the Carroll County Jail and booked on his two warrants for aggravated assault and marijuana- possession, sell, distribute and possession of cocaine.
He is still in jail and has a $1000 bond set.
