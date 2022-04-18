A man remains in the Carroll County jail after a physical domestic incident at his home.
Deputy Kent Evans of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Bagwell Road in Carrollton on Sunday in reference to a physical domestic dispute.
When Evans arrived and made contact with the woman on the scene, he could physically see her injuries from the dispute, according to his report. Evans said as he was approaching he could see a man identified as Brian Watkins, 44, of Carrollton "come out of the home yelling."
Evans said he could see physical evidence of injuries on Watkins’ body as well. According to the report, Watkins was “all over the place” and the dispute continued to occur while Evans was on the scene.
Watkins was placed in handcuffs and put in the rear of Evans patrol car to separate the two individuals.
Evans spoke with the woman and asked her what happened. She said the two of them were in the truck when the argument began over her not working on the house as much as him, the report said. This is when Watkins allegedly got physical with the woman, she said.
The woman told Evans that she tried to hit him and successfully struck him in the head. She said the dispute continued inside the residence where Watkins allegedly began breaking items inside, per the report.
According to Evans, it appeared that Watkins had busted out all of the kitchen cabinets and broken the lamp in the kitchen. He also allegedly broke a DVD player by busting out a window with it and threw mostly perishable items out of the window.
After speaking with the female victim, Evans spoke with Watkins who was “extremely irate with him claiming he arrested an innocent man.” Evans told him that he was not under arrest at that point, and placed Watkins in the back of the vehicle based on his actions, but due to Watkins thinking he was under arrest, Evans Mirandized him, the report said.
According to the police report, Watkins explained that the woman attacked him over not buying her alcohol at the store and that she hit him multiple times and he never hit her. He alleged that he was hit with a cereal bowl.
When Watkins was asked about the damage inside the home, he said he did it because “he was mad because she attacked him.” The woman’s mother, the complainant, said she did not witness the dispute but just before she called the police her daughter came to her residence to give her one of the children, per the report.
During that time, the victim did not have physical injuries, according to the report. Evans reported that he approached the truck where the dispute allegedly began and saw blood in the passenger seat and center console.
He said he asked Watkins to tell him the story again and while it was similar to the first time Watkins said the incident began in the truck. Watkins continued to argue with Evans and claimed “he was under arrest for throwing a bowl out of a window.”
Watkins was eventually placed under arrest and charged with felony criminal damage to property due to the total dollar amount of the damage.
No physical family violence charges were taken on either individual because of the lack of proof of who started the argument and what appeared to be a mutual combat between the two of them due to them both having opposite views on the incident and due to the argument being over them drinking, according to Evans' report.
According to Evans' report, Watkins claimed he had been hit in the head with a baseball bat and was transported to Tanner hospital where he was medically cleared and returned to the Carroll County Jail.
It was noted that the bowl Watkins originally claimed to have been hit with was not found on the scene.
Watkins is still currently in jail with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.