A Haralson County sergeant was able to arrest a man on drug charges after observing display unusual behavior.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, Sergeant Terry McAdams observed a man “acting erratically” walking on US Highway 78 close to Defnall Road. The man later identified as William Edwards Hicks, 45, of Anniston, Ala., was unable to stand still while speaking to McAdams.
According to Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Investigator Heather Mecillas, Hicks was waving his arms in the air, talking to himself and was unsteady on his feet when McAdams observed him.
McAdams searched Hicks’ name through GCIC and was advised that Hicks had a warrant on him out of Calhoun County, Ala. During this time, Hicks became “irritated” and dumped out his backpack to get “his cigarettes and a bag of suspected methamphetamines” fell out on the road.
According to Mecillas, when the drugs fell out of the bag, McAdams pointed at it and asked what it was. Hicks replied “dope.”
Hicks was taken into custody and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act by being in possession of methamphetamine.
