A Bremen man was arrested Thursday by Carroll County Sheriff Officers after they say he claimed ownership of methamphetamine found by deputies.
Benjamin Steven Folds, 45, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug related objects.
Deputies say that while on patrol in the area of Holly Tree Road in Carrollton, they saw a silver vehicle, with two women inside, turn quickly into a driveway in order to park horizontally with a yellow vehicle.
According to police reports, a man later identified as Folds, quickly got out of the yellow vehicle and walked over to the passenger side of the silver vehicle.
The report alleges that Folds and the woman on the passenger side were arguing.
Deputies pulled closer to the vehicles to further investigate as the verbal altercation was taking place. When the deputies exited their vehicles, they walked over to the parked vehicles, and asked why they were on the property.
The two women from the silver vehicle told the officers they were simply there to give Folds back his cell phone.
While speaking with the two women, deputies say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Therefore, the women were asked to step out the car, so that the deputies could investigate.
During the investigation, deputies say they saw a blue, plastic container lying on the ground directly behind the rear passenger tire, which was the immediate area that Fold’s was standing moments prior.
When deputies opened the container, they said they located a small plastic baggie containing a clear, crystal-like substance they suspected to be methamphetamine.
According to deputies, Folds denied ownership of the container when asked. But, later claimed ownership of the container and its contents.
Folds was arrested and taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine as well as for an unrelated outstanding warrant through Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
