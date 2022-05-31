A man is in custody at the Carroll County jail after leading authorities from several law enforcement agencies on a chase early Tuesday morning.
Lenny Brown, 24, of Cartersville is facing numerous charges from Haralson County and Carroll County.
It started in Haralson County. According to a press release from the Haralson County Sheriff's office, around 7:20 a.m. A deputy running radar on I-20 clocked a green Honda Accord running 140 miles per hour. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the green Honda driven by Brown, refused to comply, according to the release.
The chase went west into Cleburne County, Alabama, where the driver left I-20 and went through several backroads before returning to I-20, this time heading east.
As the pursuit continued, the Georgia State Patrol was called in to assist and entered the chase around the Haralson/Carroll County line. State patrol officers performed a PIT (Precision Mobilization Technique) maneuver on the Honda Accord forcing it to stop. But when the vehicle came to a stop, Brown took off on foot, according to authorities.
A perimeter was set up and multiple agencies assisted in the search for Brown according to the original statement released on Tuesday morning. One lane of I-20 was closed around the Center Point Bridge area in Carroll County.
A Carroll County deputy, located at the Pilot truck stop in Temple said he saw a man fitting Brown's description walking out of a wooded area. When the deputy engaged with the man, he ran. At that point, the deputy caught and apprehended Brown.
Haralson County charges against Brown include felony fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, aggressive driving, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving while license suspended, and speeding (140 in a 70).
In Carroll County, Brown faces a misdemeanor obstruction charge.
