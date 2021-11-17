An Austell man was arrested Monday by Carroll County deputies who say he admitted to damaging another person’s property.
Seals Lamar Bridges, 49, was charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.
According to the report, deputies were called to a residence on Rockmart Road about a possible ongoing dispute.
When deputies arrived, Bridges told them that he was there to tell his ex-girlfriend that one of the couples' grandchildren were sick.
Bridges also told deputies that he knocked on the door with his hand in order to get his ex-girlfriend to speak with him, however she would not come to the door.
As a result, Bridges said he began to yell while revving the engine to his vehicle in order to wake her up.
According to the report, deputies then spoke to the complainant, Christopher Dixon, who alleges that Bridges had damaged his property and that he wished to have Bridges prosecuted.
Dixon told deputies that Bridges had come to the property and after revving his engine and yelling at Dixon and the ex-girlfriend, Bridges then began to hit the front door with a foreign object.
Deputies say after observing the door, they saw three dents in it where it had been struck by an object.
When deputies returned to speak with Bridges, he admitted that he had hit the door with a pipe.
According to the report, it was a gray jack handle, in which deputies say had red paint transfer on the top of the handle.
Bridges was then placed into handcuffs where he was taken to the Carroll County jail. Deputies say that after Bridges was placed under arrest, he turned to Dixon and yelled “when I get out of jail, I will get you.”
Due to that statement, deputies charged Bridges with terroristic threats and acts. As of Wednesday, Bridges is still in jail.
