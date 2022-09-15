A Carrollton man was arrested after being accused of allegedly threatening his mother, one of her three dogs and his girlfriend.
On Sept. 13, Carroll County deputies responded to a residence in the 140 block of Lane Road in Carrollton in reference to a domestic dispute. According to the report, dispatch advised that a male subject threatened to kill a dog and left with all three dogs.
The man was later identified as Clayton Ninis, 29, of Carrollton. According to the report, Ninis’ father spoke with deputies over the phone and stated that Ninis allegedly placed a knife to the dog’s throat and then pointed the knife at his mother and ordered her to give him the car keys or he would kill her and the dog.
The father told deputies that Ninis left in his wife’s car and allegedly stated he was going to kill his girlfriend who lives somewhere in Douglas County near St. Andrews golf course, per the report. Dispatch was advised to give a lookout on a stolen 2020 Hyundai Accent.
When deputies arrived at the residence to speak with Ninis’ mother about the incident she stated she was awoken on the morning of Sept. 13 to Ninish screaming and holding a knife to her dog’s throat, per the report. She described the knife as red and black, approximately 10 inches long.
Ninis’ mother told deputies she has never given him permission to take her car nor has he driven the car with or without permission to her knowledge, per the report.
Dispatch advised responding deputies that Douglas County was out with the vehicle at 7145 Hummingbird Lane in Winston. The knife was located under the passenger side front seat, per the report.
When deputies spoke with Ninis, he stated that his girlfriend had broken up with him and blocked his number sometime throughout the night and that he wanted to go to her house to retrieve his Xbox game system, per the report.
According to the report, Ninis admitted to putting the knife to the dog’s throat and ordering his mother to give him her keys. He denied pointing the knife at his mother, per the report.
Ninis was transported to the Carroll County Jail and charged with armed robbery for pointing his knife at his mother demanding keys, aggravated assault and theft by taking. He remains in jail after being denied bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.