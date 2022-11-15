A Rockmart man was arrested last week for allegedly firing shots at a relative near Old Airport Road in Carrollton and additionally charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after leaving the scene impaired.
On Nov. 8, Trooper Zachary Pruitt was sitting stationary on the side of Old Airport Road near Fraiser road when he overheard a call on Carroll County E911 of a shots fired call on Rock Springs Lake Drive, which is located off of Frashier Road.
According to Pruitt’s report, the caller stated that her father fired a shot in her direction and was leaving the residence in a white sedan. Pruitt relocated to Frashier Road at LaJuana Drive and waited for the vehicle. A vehicle with an older man passed by and Carroll County E911 confirmed a matching description to the suspect later identified as Terry Robert Anderson, 62, of Rockmart.
As Anderson turned on Old Airport Road, he allegedly failed to maintain his lane prompting Pruitt to initiate a traffic stop. Due to Anderson “possibly being armed,” Pruitt called out for him to exit his vehicle and walk back to him. In the initial conversation, Anderson denied having a pistol on him or in the car.
While speaking with Anderson, according to the report, Pruitt could smell “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from his person. Anderson stated that he went to his daughter’s house to borrow a few dollars and she refused to give him the money. He also stated that he only had one beer earlier in the day. Anderson was cleared for a standardized field sobriety evaluation in which his blood alcohol contents test results were .183. In Georgia, the legal limit is .08.
Pruitt called for a tow truck to impound Anderson’s vehicle and during that time an inventory was conducted leading to the discovery of a pistol under the driver’s seat. Anderson was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, weaving over the roadway and additionally two counts of aggravated assault, after Carroll County Deputy Forbus arrived at the scene.
Ander was transported to the Carroll County Jail where he remains after being denied bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.