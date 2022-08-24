A Carrollton man was arrested Tuesday in connection to sexually violating incident involving a minor earlier in July.
Carrollton Police Department officers arrested Clandale Maurice Barber, 34, of Carrollton on Tuesday during the execution of a drug investigation search warrant when it was determined that there was an active warrant for his arrest, according to CPD officials.
In early July, Barber was allegedly accused of touching a 12-year-old girl on her private area outside of her clothing. According to CPD officials, Barber admitted to the accusations as well as giving her alcohol.
According to CPD officials, the minor and Barber exchanged text messages about sex leading detectives to believe he did touch her for sexual gratification.
He has been arrested and charged with child molestation and sexual battery. In addition, he was charged with possession of schedule II drugs and possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoid/marijuana. At this time, CPD officials could not provide details on the drug investigation.
He is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.