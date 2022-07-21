Temple police were flagged down due to a stabbing incident while en route to a different call.
On Wednesday, July 20, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Lieutenant James Hollowood was responding to a domestic in progress, another Temple officer advised she was being flagged down by someone reporting a stabbing at 62 Carrollton Street in Temple.
At the location, police discovered a male victim that had been stabbed in the chest. Upon Hollowood’s arrival the stabbing victim was being treated by EMS.
While clearing the residence, Hollowood said he observed a moderate amount of blood on the floors in what he believed to be the living room and the bedroom.
After clearing the residence, the witness advised that the alleged suspect, Christopher Crook, 32, of Temple, may have left on foot toward the library.
Temple police requested the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to respond while they checked the area for Crook.
The witness told Temple police that Crook asked her for a cigarette and when she did not have one for him, he allegedly started making threats of “killing everyone in the residence.”
Crook left the room and allegedly began arguing with the victim and suddenly the victim entered the witness’ room and said that Crook had stabbed him and she observed the bleeding from his chest.
After leaving the scene, Temple police went on a search for Crook in the area. He was located in the 200 block of East Johnson Street.
Crook was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is currently in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
