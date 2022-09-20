A Carrollton man is accused of intentionally harming another man after being let go from his job.
On Sept. 19, 2022, Billy Cameron, 24, of Carrollton was arrested for allegedly intentionally striking another male with his vehicle in the Decostar parking lot after being fired from the business.
Based on witness statements, victim statements and video footage, the act was determined to be intentional, according to Carrollton Police Department officials.
At the time of the report, it was believed the victim only sustained minor injuries, per CPD.
Cameron was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and remains in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
Woman allegedly enters auto
A Carrollton woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into a woman’s car on Hay's Mill Road.
Jasmine Cospy, 21, of Carrollton, was arrested September 18 and charged with a felony for entering an automobile with intent to commit theft.
According to a Carrollton Police Department police report, officers responded to South of Maple Apartments located at 460 Hay's Mill Road at 1:59 p.m on Sunday in reference to an “entering auto” that had just occurred.
According to dispatch, the victim was outside the AA building and the alleged suspect, Cospy, was around the corner of the building, per the report.
According to the report, the victim told police that an unknown woman had just entered her vehicle and stole her cell phone charger valued at $5.
Through investigation, Cospy admitted to the theft while under Miranda, per the report. Cospy was transported to the Carroll County Jail where she still remains with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.