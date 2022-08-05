A Bremen man was arrested by Temple Police after allegedly hitting his ex-wife’s new partner in the head with a hammer.
Last Saturday, July 30, Temple Police was dispatched to Bedrock Townhomes near Lakeview Drive in reference to a fight in progress and that one of the individuals was armed with a hammer.
When responding officers arrived they made contact with Billy Wyatt, the victim, first. Police then observed a “heavy-set white male sitting on a motorcycle…with blood all over his white t-shirt.” The man on the motorcycle was identified as David Truett, 43, of Bremen.
Police said Truett stated that he was pulling into his driveway when Billy Wyatt and Jennifer Truett, his ex-wife, drove by and she shot him a bird. According to the report, Truett pulled back out of his driveway and caught up with them and when he did he pulled out a hammer and hit Wyatt in the head.
According to the report, Truett stated that the pair attacked him after he hit Wyatt in the head with the hammer. According to Truett, Wyatt and Jennifer had allegedly been harassing him.
Police said they observed a small laceration on the bridge of Truett’s nose. Truett refused to fill out a witness statement regarding the incident. According to the report, Truett and Wyatt began arguing back and forth with Wyatt walking towards police and Truett who was still sitting on his motorcycle.
Fire Department Station 2 and West Georgia Ambulance 44 arrived on the scene to assess both Wyatt and Truett’s injuries.
According to the report, Jennifer told police that she and Wyatt were riding down Highway 78 going towards Temple and her ex-husband was in front of them and turned into his driveway. Jennifer told police that as they passed him she threw up a peace sign, per the report.
Jennifer stated that Truett “came back out of his driveway after them, trying to run them off the roadway so they pulled over at Bedrock Townhomes.” According to the report, Jennifer stated that Truett pulled a hammer out and struck Wyatt in the head two or three times. She got on top of them both and was able to get the hammer and call 911.
Truett was placed under arrest for aggravated assault and was transported to the jail, but while en route Truett requested to go to the hospital due to feeling concussed, the report said. He was dropped off at the hospital. Truett’s motorcycle was turned over to Christopher Mickey at his request.
Back at the Temple Police Department, the responding officer was approached by Mickey who stated back in early April, Truett received a call from Wyatt. According to the report, on that call Truett asked Wyatt why he was mad and that he did not want a problem and was happy for him and Jennifer, but "just wanted her to bring the car back."
According to the report, Wyatt allegedly responded with a threat.
On Sunday, July 31, a warrant for aggravated assault for Truett’s arrest was signed by a judge and officers went to his residence to take him into custody. He was not arrested until Aug. 2. Truett was released two days later on a $150,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.