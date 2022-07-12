A Temple man accused of trying to enter other people’s vehicles was arrested in Villa Rica on Sunday.
On July 10, Villa Rica officers were dispatched to 139 Commerce Drive, Days Inn in Villa Rica, in reference to a suspicious person. According to dispatch, the complainant said that the suspect was allegedly pulling vehicle and RV door handles attempting to gain entry.
Officers on the scene approached the rear of the Days Inn going towards the last known location of the man who was later identified as Roy Fortune, 37, of Temple. According to the report, when Fortune saw the officers, he allegedly threw down a “silver tube object” in front of them. When Villa Rica officers asked about it, he admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine saying that it, referring to the object, had "a little bit of dope" in it.
Per the report, he was then taken to the front of their patrol vehicles where he was handcuffed, and he proceeded to tell the officers that he tried to dump the drugs he had in his possession because he did not want to be caught with them.
After discovery of the meth, Fortune granted consent to search the rest of his belongings he was carrying advising that there could be more narcotics, but he was not sure.
While speaking with the officers, Fortune advised he was not trying to access the camper but instead, he was “hitting his pipe” and was trying to do so behind the camper and the truck, per the report.
No other contraband was found in Fortune’s bag and he was placed in a patrol vehicle. Afterwards, officers spoke with the owner of the camper to make sure that none of their belongings had been taken. The owner told police there was nothing missing or damaged.
Fortune was charged with possession of methamphetamine, loitering, and entering auto with intent to commit theft.
