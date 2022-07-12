A Temple man accused of trying to enter other people’s vehicles was arrested in Villa Rica on Sunday.
Villa Rica officers were dispatched to 139 Commerce Drive, Days Inn in Villa Rica, in reference to a suspicious person. According to dispatch, the complainant said the suspect was allegedly pulling vehicle and RV door handles, attempting to gain entry.
Officers on the scene approached the rear of the Days Inn, towards the last known location of the man later identified as Roy Fortune, 37, of Temple. According to the report, when Fortune saw officers he allegedly threw down a “silver tube object” in front of them.
Fortune claimed it had “a little bit of dope” in it when asked by Villa Rica officers. He was taken to the front of their patrol vehicles where he was handcuffed. Fortune told officers he tried to dump the drugs he had in his possession because he did not want to be caught with them, per the report.
The report also stated that Fortune admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine which was located in the silver tube container. After discovery of meth, Fortune granted consent to search the rest of his belongings he was carrying, advising there could be more narcotics but he was not sure.
While speaking with officers, Fortune advised he was not trying to access the camper, instead he was “hitting his pipe” and was trying to do so behind the camper and the truck, per the report.
No other contraband was found in Fortune’s bag and he was placed in a patrol vehicle. Afterwards, officers spoke with the owner of the camper to make sure no belongings had been taken. The owner told police there was nothing missing or damaged.
Fortune was charged with possession of methamphetamine, loitering, and entering auto with intent to commit theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.