A Carrollton man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman while she was trying to break up with him.
Trevor Springer of Carrollton has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, rape, false imprisonment and obstructing or hindering persons from making an emergency telephone call for an incident that occurred in June, 2022.
In June, Carrollton Police Department officers responded to Tanner Medical Center in reference to a domestic dispute where a woman was seeking treatment for injuries to her leg.
According to police, she told officers that she went to Springer’s residence to break up with him. While there, a dispute ensued, and she reported that Springer allegedly grabbed her neck and threw her on the floor multiple times, per police.
According to police, she stated that Springer also punched her in the face with a closed fist more than once. She attempted to leave multiple times, but Springer would grab her and throw her around.
At one point, he got on top of her and used both of his hands to squeeze her neck to the point she thought she would lose consciousness, according to the police report. The victim stated she attempted to fight him, but was unsuccessful.
Springer allegedly attempted to grab a firearm while stating, “If I could reach my gun, I would shoot you and kill you.” According to police, he eventually left her alone, but she then realized she could not move her legs and wanted to call 911; however, Springer took her phone.
According to police, she stated she begged him to take her to Tanner because she could not move her legs. At that point, Springer told her he would not take her anywhere until she had sex with him, per police.
She did not wish to do so, however, and saw that was her only way of being able to seek treatment, according to the police report. Springer then took her to the hospital.
Springer is being held in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
