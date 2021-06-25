Carroll County deputies have charged a man with 22 counts of entering automobiles and stealing valuables inside.
Kobe Jeremiah Hussion, of Villa Rica, had originally been arrested on traffic charges on May 27 by the Villa Rica Police Department, according to a statement issued Friday by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
During an investigation that followed that arrest, the statement says that sheriff’s investigators were able to identify Hussion as a suspect in multiple cases of thefts from vehicles over the last several months.
Investigator Brandon Wiggins and the sheriff’s office Property Crimes Unit identified at least 22 incidents of car break-ins that deputies allege Hussion is connected with, according to the statement.
That led to Hussion’s arrest on Thursday on 22 felony charges for entering autos and theft by taking.
According to the statement, the sheriff’s office “is committed to solving these crimes as the victims are targeted for possessions they have earned from being productive members of society, unlike those who feel it’s necessary to steal from others. “
The sheriff’s office also cautioned the public to lock their car doors, especially at night, and not to leave valuables inside the cars.
The statement noted that there have been many who have assisted authorities with their investigation, even providing video from surveillance cameras. The statement notes that this investigation is continuing, and asks the public to assist deputies further. Those with information that may be related to the case are asked to contact Wiggins at 770-830-5916.
