Mama always had her resources.
It’s been said, “Hindsight is 20/20.” However, one could argue it’s often “20/40.” Either way—hindsight is exactly what it says it is—hindsight.
Our recent political environment and life in the 21st century have really been a challenge. There’s not a week that goes by when I don’t hear someone utter the words—“the media” or “the mainstream media.” We now live in a world where everyone has become an expert.
Webster’s defines the word expert as “a person who has a comprehensive and authoritative knowledge or skill in a particular area.”
Perhaps it’s time for Webster’s to rewrite the definition that’s more in harmony with the times we’re living to something like:
Expert (noun): “a knucklehead who believes anything communicated that suits their needs, is in line with their beliefs and also requires zero skill or comprehensive and authoritative knowledge in a particular area.”
For example, I recently asked a friend how his brother is doing who’s had health problems through the years and his reply to me was—“Joe, I love him. He’s my brother. But look at your shirt. What color is it?”
“Blue,” I replied. “Or, if you want me to be specific — it’s light blue.”
“Well, I agree — it’s light blue,” he said. “However, if I was wearing the same shirt, my brother would argue that it’s orange. And there’s nothing I could ever do to convince him otherwise despite the fact that he and I had the same kindergarten teacher who taught us our colors.”
Personally, when it comes to experts, I like to listen to those who meet the 10,000-Hour Rule as popularized by Malcolm Gladwell’s best-selling book “Outliers.” In his book, Gladwell studies various individuals, groups, organizations, teams and more who operate at the top levels of success and the factors that propel them to operate at such a high level.
Gladwell repeatedly mentions the 10,000-Hour Rule, claiming “the key to achieving world-class expertise in any skill, is, to a large extent, a matter of practicing a correct way, for a total of around 10,000 hours.” In other words, the rule is simple: “Mastery comes after someone practices one skill—like playing the violin—for 10,000 hours.”
There’s no conclusive evidence that 10,000 hours is the magic formula, but I’m more likely to value the opinion of someone with 9,000 hours of experience more than someone with 19.
All I can promise you as a weekly columnist, you can be rest assured when I speak confidently of things like bicycle riding, waiting in lines, not shaving my chest hair or eating bacon, I know what I’m talking about based on my 10,000 hours plus of practice.
As for anything else, I’m going to start falling back on my Mama’s way of talking about experts.
She never said, “according to a study by this group,” “argued by the leading authority in cancer research who has spent 47 years in countless studies” or “as documented in one of the most extensive research studies in modern history” when describing things.
Mama simply attributed all top-quality, high-end advice to “THEY.”
“Well, THEY said a cup of coffee every morning will extend your life by 7 years.”
“THEY said the flu is getting really bad. Y’all probably don’t need to attend that concert this weekend.”
“I wouldn’t drive to Lenox Mall right now. THEY said you may get shot driving down Peachtree.”
“THEY said the difference between the Georgia Tech football team and a box of Cheerios is that one belongs in a bowl, while the other doesn’t.”
Oh, things were so much simpler when THEY ruled the roost. Unfortunately, social media has destroyed the expert. You don’t have to believe me. I’m OK if you don’t.
All I know is—THEY said so.
