She was the baby of the family. Of course, this might not say much as she was the second, the last of two girls. Still, she was doted on most of the time. She was a daddy’s girl. Uncle Billy Joe was a favorite, too - her Mama’s brother. He grew up in Alabama, talked through his nose, and wore starched Liberty’s most of the time. He was a hoot.
She was a tomboy. Loved to make mudpies out by the garden her Daddy raised, and loved to ride her sky blue and white Schwinn up and down their chert drive. She would pedal in rhythm with the crescendo-ing song of the cicadas that belonged to the simmering summers. When she’d tire plumb out, she’d skip barefoot next door, under the gently swaying great oaks, to Mr. and Mrs. Cain’s white, cinderblock grocery and grab an ice-coated bottle of Coke from the cooler box.
You see, a nickel went a long way back then.
Sundays were a different story altogether. White, pillbox hats, gloves, and frilly dresses. You know, the itchy ones. Her closed eyes or pursed lips in those black-and-white Polaroids told the whole story. Happened every year - especially on an Easter morn - from about ‘57 until ‘63.
During a sweltering June Summer at the little, white clapboard Baptist church in the Mountain View community, she caught the eye of a local country boy. He had a stiff flat top and wore thick, black-rimmed glasses. He was a pretty smart fellow. Liked to hunt and work on cars. It was in between the first and second verse of Almost Persuaded in the redback hymnal:
“Some more convenient day, On Thee I’ll call...”
He thought she was an absolute peach. She thought that her Daddy would tan her hide for having amorous thoughts in the Lord’s house, because that could lead to holding hands, kissing, and even much worse - dancing.
She was 15 and he was 17 on that day. He lived across the street and three houses down. Always burned rubber in his black ‘56 Plymouth leaving out of his driveway. Her Daddy would shake his head and mumble, but he knew his parents were good Christian folks, and he worked in the cotton mill at Trion with his father, so there was that.
He came calling soon after. Wanted to court his daughter. Her Daddy refused at first. Soon, though, the young man with the flat top and black, thick-rimmed glasses won her Daddy and Mama over. It was a whirlwind courting affair. In less than two years, they were married at that little, white clapboard Baptist church.
With the help of her daddy, the youngsters bought a little four-room house on Harrell St. behind Vines Grocery in Trion. They didn’t have much. She had dropped out of high school. He was working third shift at the cotton mill. Then Vietnam called him. She made do until he came back. He was damaged, but she still loved him and he loved her. Her mother took sick. Cancer. She took care of her until she crossed over Jordan. Seemed cancer ran in the family.
They were able to adopt a baby boy that Summer of ‘76. You see, they couldn’t have children of their own. He was a pudgy baby, with as many rolls as a can of Pilsbury’s Best. As the baby grew older, she noted that he loved to play Hot Wheels and color. He loved to eat, too. Her homemade cathead biscuits and fried chicken were his favorites.
And, of course, she doted on him. He was a Mama’s boy.
They bought the homeplace beside her Daddy in ‘80. She could watch her boy grow up running wide open between both places. She went back to school and got her GED. She was working first shift at Rayless, a local department store, and driving over the mountain to Dalton for nursing school at night. She graduated in the Fall of ‘81. It was the best of times then. The 80’s went by in a flash. Her Daddy joined her Mama in the winter of ‘88. It was cancer. Again. The boy found her one day. She was crying out:
“Why, God? Why? Why did you have to take my Daddy, too?”
The boy didn’t know what to say. He just wanted to make her proud. Always. But, he couldn’t find the right words. He was twelve.
She and him moved their boy into a new place away from the community they all had known and grown up in. Her son grew up, was graduated from high school in June of ‘94, and left for the Gamecocks of Jacksonville State, just across the Georgia line, where he met a girl and started courting her. The pudgy baby who loved hot wheels and her homemade cathead biscuits, now a man, married this Alabama girl in March of 2000. And soon thereafter, the boy’s Mama became a Granny.
In early 2002, she found a spot. It was just a small spot. She was bound and determined to fight it like she battled through him being away in Vietnam. Just like when cancer took her Mama. Just like she fought through night school in Dalton after a hard day’s work. Just like when cancer took her Daddy.
And, oh sweet Jesus, she fought. And fought.
When she crossed over in February of 2003, a week before her 52nd birthday, her son held her hand. Patted it. Told her everything would be okay. He had the words then. Not like when he was twelve. Said they’d take good care of her granddaughter, Maryn, and her Grandpa. That he loved her.
Last week, my Mama would have turned 72. I still want to make her proud, even when I don’t have the words. In everything I do, as a father, husband, teacher, and friend.
For you see, even now - at 46 - I’m still a Mama’s boy.
