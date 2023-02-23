She was the baby of the family. Of course, this might not say much as she was the second, the last of two girls. Still, she was doted on most of the time. She was a daddy’s girl. Uncle Billy Joe was a favorite, too - her Mama’s brother. He grew up in Alabama, talked through his nose, and wore starched Liberty’s most of the time. He was a hoot.

She was a tomboy. Loved to make mudpies out by the garden her Daddy raised, and loved to ride her sky blue and white Schwinn up and down their chert drive. She would pedal in rhythm with the crescendo-ing song of the cicadas that belonged to the simmering summers. When she’d tire plumb out, she’d skip barefoot next door, under the gently swaying great oaks, to Mr. and Mrs. Cain’s white, cinderblock grocery and grab an ice-coated bottle of Coke from the cooler box.

