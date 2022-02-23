Make the most of your freezer and get a head start on weeknight dinners by stocking it with these easy, freezer-friendly recipes.
Smoked Pork Stuffed Pasta Shells
Southern Living
This dish’s filling calls for a pound of smoked pork from your favorite barbecue restaurant, but you could use an equal amount of smoked chicken instead.
Just because you’re putting a casserole in the freezer doesn’t mean that your favorite baking dish has to stay in there too. Line the dish with heavy-duty aluminum foil, allowing several inches of foil to extend over sides. Prepare recipe as directed and freeze until firm. Holding the edges of foil, lift the casserole up from the dish, then fold the foil over the top. Wrap tightly in two layers of plastic wrap and re-pop back in the freezer. Before baking, remove plastic wrap, unwrap the top of the frozen casserole and place it back into the baking dish.
Active: 20 mins; Refrigerate: 24 hrs; Bake: 20 mins; Total: 1 hour 10 mins; Yield: Serves 6
Ingredients
24 uncooked jumbo pasta shells
1 pound chopped smoked pork
1 1/4 cups ricotta cheese (about 10 oz.)
3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (about 8 oz.), divided
1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided
1 (24-oz.) jar marinara sauce
3/4 cup bottled barbecue sauce
Directions
1. Cook pasta in heavily salted boiling water until al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain, and transfer to a baking sheet. Cool 15 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, stir together next 7 ingredients, 1 cup of the mozzarella, and 1/4 cup of the parsley in a large bowl. Stir together marinara and barbecue sauce in a bowl. Spread 1 3/4 cups of the marinara mixture in bottom of a 9- x 13-inch baking dish.
3. Fill each cooled shell with 2 heaping tablespoons pork mixture, and arrange in prepared baking dish. Pour remaining 2 cups marinara mixture over shells.
To cook now: Preheat oven to 375°F. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake until heated through, 20 to 25 minutes. Uncover; bake until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons parsley.
To freeze for later: Wrap tightly in 2 layers of plastic wrap. Freeze up to 3 months.
To thaw and cook: Thaw in refrigerator 24 hours. Preheat oven to 375°F; place unwrapped dish on counter while oven preheats. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake until heated through, 40 to 45 minutes. Uncover, and bake until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons parsley.
Twice Baked Potatoes, Make Ahead
Just a Pinch recipes
Keep these in the freezer and they will come in handy when you need a quick lunch, side dish, snack or small dinner. They last for a good long time — up to two months in an airtight container in your freezer.
Cook time: 2 hr.; Prep time: 2 hr.; Serves: 24
Ingredients
16 large baking potatoes, washed well
2 baking pans, sided cookie sheets works well
8 oz. sour cream
1/2 cups milk
1/2 cups butter
2 Tbsp minced garlic
1/4 cups minced fresh onion
1/2 cups shredded colby jack cheese
1/8 tsp salt
1/8 tsp pepper
1/8 tsp thyme
1/8 tsp bacon bits
1 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cups milk
1/2 cups potato flakes dry
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400. Wash and scrub each potato completely but being careful as to not scrub off the peel.
2. Start by poking holes in each potato all the way around and placing them on the baking sheet. Let bake for two hours or until completely cooked through. Test by skewer or toothpick easily inserted into each potato completely through the center. Any resistance and the potato is not cooked enough.
3. Once cooked, place potatoes on a wire rack to cool until you can hold in your hand. Slice each the long ways and then spoon carefully out all the meat inside the skin taking note not to dig too deep as to rip the skins.
4. Place the potato meat in the large mixing bowl. Place empty skins back on baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Sprinkle a little salt inside the skin but be careful not too much.
5. Now while the skins are firming up, mash the potatoes in a large bowl adding all the ingredients except for the mozzarella cheese, 1/4 cup milk, and potato flakes.
6. Use a potato masher and hand blender to mix the ingredients well. If too soupy, add some of the potato flakes. Too stiff add the milk.
7. Once well mixed, fill each skin with the mashed potatoes. Cover with a little pepper and mozzarella cheese. Place back on cookie sheet.
8. Once all skins are filled place sheet in freezer for three hours. Remove from cookie sheets into zipped sandwich bags making sure as much air as possible is removed. Place back in freezer (will last up to a month).
9. When ready to eat, just take however many you want out and either microwave them for 3 minutes or until heated all the way through or in an oven for 10 minutes on 350 until heated.
Brunch Ham Enchilada Casserole, make ahead
Just a Pinch recipes
This is an awesome brunch casserole that you can make the night before and just pop in the oven in the morning.
Ingredients
2 cups cubed cooked ham (you could also use deli slices)
1/2 cup chopped green onion
1 cup cooked hash brown potatoes
10 flour tortillas (8 inch)
8 ounces cheese, soft sharp cheddar
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon flour
2 cups half-and-half cream or 2 cups milk
6 eggs, beaten
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
2. Spread each tortilla with 2-3 tablespoons of the soft cheese to within 1/2 inch of edges. Combine ham and onions, place about 1/3 cup down the center of each tortilla and add about 2-3 tablespoons cooked hash browns.
3. Roll up and place seam side down in greased 9x13-inch pan.
4. In a bowl, combine flour, cream, eggs and salt until smooth. Pour over tortillas. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
5. Remove from fridge 30 minutes before baking.
6. Cover and bake 25 minutes.
7. Uncover, bake for 10 minutes.
8. Sprinkle with shredded Cheddar cheese, bake 3 minutes longer or until cheese melts.
9. Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.
Freezer-Friendly Lasagna Casserole
Just a Pinch recipes
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef or sausage (can be made without meat also)
1 onion, chopped (optional)
8 ounces of uncooked noodles (spiral or rotini noodles work best)
1/3 to 1/2 jar spaghetti sauce
1 15-oz. can diced tomatoes
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups cottage cheese or ricotta cheese
8 oz. mozzarella cheese, grated
1/2 teaspoon parsley (chopped fresh or dried)
Salt/pepper
Directions
1. Brown ground beef and onion until cooked. While the meat is cooking, boil the noodles according to package directions.
2. Mix spaghetti sauce with diced tomatoes and browned ground beef. Set 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese aside to sprinkle on the top. Combine the rest of the mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, beaten eggs, parsley and salt and pepper.
3. Layer a third of the meat sauce, then the noodles and then the cheese mixture in a 9 x 13-inch pan. Repeat two more times. Sprinkle with cheese.
4. To freeze: Cover well with foil and freeze for up to a month.
5. To serve: Thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes (until bubbly). Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
