Makayla Marlene Frances DeSimone

Miss Makayla Marlene Frances DeSimone, age 13, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Makayla was born on November 2, 2009, in Cobb County, Georgia, the daughter of Gianni Neil DeSimone and Sandra Louise Moore DeSimone.

