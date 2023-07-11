Miss Makayla Marlene Frances DeSimone, age 13, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Makayla was born on November 2, 2009, in Cobb County, Georgia, the daughter of Gianni Neil DeSimone and Sandra Louise Moore DeSimone.
Makayla just completed 6th grade and was going into the 7th at Central Middle School. Her daddy called her Boo-Boo and her mama called her Little Critter. She loved school, friends, sunshine, music, cartoons, colors and bubbles. She was an amazing girl, bright, smart, always happy, sneaky at times and had a smile that would light up a room.
She is survived by her mother, Sandra DeSimone; father, Gianni DeSimone (Jennifer Watson); maternal grandparents, Sheila Weaver, William Carter; paternal grandmother, Zelda DeSimone; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Ambrose DeSimone.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, July 14, 2023 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Kircio Mota officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
