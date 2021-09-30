Major Jesse Smith went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Major was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 3, 1933. He was raised in foster care and had two biological brothers, Irvin, and Buddy Smith, a half-brother, Marion Neal, and a half-sister, Helen Freeman. He also had a self-adopted brother and sister, Hutch and Kitty Paschal.
In 1955, he married the love of his life, Doris Smith. Doris passed on May 17, 1985. Major has two daughters, Beth Smith Roach, and Cathy Gragg-Smith, both of Carrollton, Georgia. His grandchildren include: Beth’s two living children, Jesse, and Jacob Roach, and one daughter that is deceased, Jennifer Roach. Cathy’s two children, Brad Gragg and Dori Burnett. Major has five great-granddaughters.
Major Smith loved family, friends and life.
He was retired from Lockheed after 43 years of service.
His celebration of life ceremony will be on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Church at 1621 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton.
