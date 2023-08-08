A major Methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday. Freddie Strickland, 47, of Villa Rica, was sentenced by Judge John Simpson to 30 years without the possibility of parole to be followed by 60 years on probation without the possibility for parole.
According to a press release from John H. Cranford Jr., the District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, the sentencing was derived from 12 different cases and all of the cases included 13 counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, 13 counts of Illegal Use of a Communications Facility, 5 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute. Strickland pleaded guilty rather than proceeding with the trial and was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nathan Stewart and George Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Agent Damon Morris.
From July 2020 to Oct. 2020, the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office (WMRDEO) was conducting an investigation into Strickland in regards to distribution of Methamphetamine. The WMRDEO is a group of law enforcement agents including GBI agents and investigators from multiple west Georgia law enforcement agencies. After hundreds of hours of investigating from members of the WMRDEO and other agencies as well as using the resources brought by multiple law enforcement agencies, Strickland was arrested on Sept. 10, 2020.
The investigation netted over 20 of Strickland’s co-conspirators, approximately 40 kilograms of Methamphetamine, multiple firearms, large amounts of cash, and multiple vehicles that the investigation showed were used by Strickland to transport Methamphetamine. Strickland was out on bond for the 2020 arrest when members of the Carrollton Police Department Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit executed a search warrant of Strickland’s residence. The warrant was executed on Sept. 21, 2022 where they found Strickland in a workshop on the property and in the presence of 2 kilograms of Methamphetamine and packaging materials.
Morris testified that, “Strickland was the leader of the largest Methamphetamine distribution network that has ever been brought to justice in Carroll County”
Two members of Carroll County’s Drug Court testified as well regarding the effect that Methamphetamine addiction has on the community. District Attorney Cranford stated in the release that he, “shares their sentiment and believes major drug traffickers with substantial criminal histories, like Freddie Strickland, deserve substantial prison time without the possibility of parole, because they have chosen to seek to profit at the expense of members of our community who suffer from drug addiction.”
