A major Methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday. Freddie Strickland, 47, of Villa Rica, was sentenced by Judge John Simpson to 30 years without the possibility of parole to be followed by 60 years on probation without the possibility for parole.

According to a press release from John H. Cranford Jr., the District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, the sentencing was derived from 12 different cases and all of the cases included 13 counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, 13 counts of Illegal Use of a Communications Facility, 5 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute. Strickland pleaded guilty rather than proceeding with the trial and was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nathan Stewart and George Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Agent Damon Morris.