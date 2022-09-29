Mahlon B. Lane

Mr. Mahlon Brawner Lane, age 79, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Mr. Mahlon Brawner Lane, age 79, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Mr. Lane was born in Bishop, Georgia, on December 21, 1942. He was the son of the late Everage Brawner Lane and Morris Evelyn Bryant Lane.
He was a graduate of the 1960 class of Bowdon High School. Throughout his years of employment, he gained lifelong friendships in the poultry business and the automobile industry before retiring from Georgia Power. He was a faithful member of Roopville Road Baptist Church.
Mahlon was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend whose interests included road trips, camping, wagon trains, fellowship with classmates, the Hardee’s breakfast club and his church family. Mahlon enjoyed his horses and mules, cows and dogs and was a true country boy at heart. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Oleria Acree Lane; son and daughter-in-law, Tony Lane and Javon of Roopville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy Lane Rodes and Fred of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Marnie Lane Chaffin and Kenny of Roopville, Georgia; grandchildren, Kevin Lane, Kristy Lane Skinner (Ryan), Sarah Rodes, Laura Rodes Adam (David), Savannah Stephens, Laken Stephens, 5 great-grandchildren, and sister, Gail Lane Comegys of Vidalia, Georgia.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Dr. Stephen
Peeples and Rev. Bryant Turner officiating. Music will be provided by Melissa Adams and Greg Denney with Susan Gibbs as the pianist.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Duncan, Alan Strickland, Ralph Watson, Pelham Harper, Jake Denney, Clint Eidson. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Hines, Gene Davis, Glen Robinson, Wendell
Gurley, Hal Cash, Bob Morgan, Randy Coggins, and J.W. Wood.
There will be reserved seating for the 1960 graduating class of Bowdon High School.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Mr. Lane’s memory to the Foundation, Firehouse or Rock ministries of Roopville Road Baptist Church, 835 N. Hwy 27, Roopville, Georgia 30170.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
