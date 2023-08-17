Mae I. Hamilton,
89, of Bowden, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Born on May 17, 1934 in Piedmont, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Robert John and Ida Ingram. She was a nurse and was the former owner of Noah’s Ark Day Care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Hamilton.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her daughter and son in law, Beth and Keith Lassiter of Bremen; son, Bobby Hamilton of Elberton; son and daughter-in-law, Clark and Deborah Hamilton of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Jeff Lee of Carrollton; son, Chris Hamilton of Toccoa; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a number of other loving relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
