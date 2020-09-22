Madge Riddle Hendrix, 88, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at North Point Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the service hour.

Interment will be in Old Camp United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Journey Hospice, 60 Oak Hill Boulevard Suite 203, Newnan, GA 30265 or North Point Baptist Church, 1400 Cedar Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Mrs. Madge Hendrix, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 23
Visitation
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
North Point Baptist Church
1400 Cedar Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 23
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
3:00PM
North Point Baptist Church
1400 Cedar Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.