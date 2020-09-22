Madge Riddle Hendrix, 88, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at North Point Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in Old Camp United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Journey Hospice, 60 Oak Hill Boulevard Suite 203, Newnan, GA 30265 or North Point Baptist Church, 1400 Cedar Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
