Madaline “Mattie” Queen Lindsey, age 81, of Douglasville, passed away, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on August, 19 from 6-9 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August, 20, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Pastor Cody Harmon officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony cemetery in Mableton.
