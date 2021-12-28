Mr. Macon Mercer age 85, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in the Limestone Township of Duplin County, North Carolina on October 30, 1936, the son of the late Louis Mercer and Irene Thomas Mercer.
Mr. Mercer served his country for twenty one years in the United States Army. He retired as Master Sargent and was awarded the Bronze Star while serving during the Vietnam War. After his retirement he worked with Morrow High School and Clayton State College where he was an instructor in auto mechanics. Macon enjoyed taking care of his bird Hope whom he loved dearly. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Mr. Mercer most enjoyed time spent with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was Baptist by Faith, a member of the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica where he attended the Friendship Life Group.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Kennedy Mercer of sixty-five and a half years, daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Gary Goller, Rebecca and Joe Gentry of Villa Rica, Georgia, son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Sarah Mercer of Decatur, Georgia; grandchildren, Danny Harrell, Sandra Mercer, Taisha Garner, Krystie Harrell, Amber Whitehead, Faith Bryant and Pam Goller, seven great grandchildren, and brother, Donald Mercer of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Macon Delaine Mercer, and sisters, Nell Kennedy, Elsie Lanier, and Ellen Skelly.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. and the service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Powell and Mr. Paul Mercer officiating.
Interment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Tuesday, January 18, 2021, 2:00 p.m. with the United States Army providing Honors.
The family respectfully asked that each person attending any of the services will be required to wear a mask.
