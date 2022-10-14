Mack Worth Jones
Mack Worth Jones, 85, of Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica, died Friday morning October 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Lula, Ga. in Hall County on February 28, 1937, the son of the late Ralph Perry Jones and Bertha Ellen Chapman Jones. He graduated from high school and soon after began his long and successful career with the Coca Cola Bottling Company where he retired as a manager in 1993 with almost thirty years of service. He moved from Powder Springs to Fairfield thirty-five years ago and began enjoying his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf and had four hole-in-ones and actually shot one of them in the dark. He was a member of Fairfield Golf Club, Mirror Lake Golf Club and Dogwood Golf Park in Powder Springs. He also loved to shoot pool and had a 4 1/2 x 9-foot pool table, and he owned a Coca Cola Pool Table that had Coca Cola carved on each end of the table and the legs were shaped like coke bottles. He was a Baptist by faith. He had a very outgoing personality and if you met him once you never forgot him. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends, but will be long remembered, with a smile, for the beautiful memories he leaves behind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Lorene and Wiley Norris of Houston, Ga.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Margaret Jones of Villa Rica, his son, Randal Scott Jones of Carrollton and his daughter, Wendi Lynn Jones of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a sister, Perrie Ann Cravan of Kennesaw., Ga. and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Monday October 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Monday October 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with Jonathan Delozier and Rev. Don Rackley officiating. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park, Carrollton.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
