Mack Henley, Sr.

Mack Edward Henley Sr., was born in Douglasville, Georgia, on March 5, 1938, the son of the late Albert Little Henley, Sr., and Elizabeth McClesky Henley Head.
He spent 84 years serving the Lord, his family, friends, and community.
Mack was an outdoorsman, gardener, and he never passed up an opportunity to share the gospel of Jesus. He spent eight years in the National Guard Reserve and 60 years as a master plumber and pipefitter with the Atlanta Local Union 72.
But by far his greatest joy in life was his wife, Marlene, and he loved her as Christ loves the Church.
On Monday, May 23, 2022, Mack passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 65 years, Marlene Hunter Henley; son & daughter-in-law, Eddie & Karen Henley; grandchildren, Morgan & Mitch Murphy, Mallarie & Ashley Crews, Coletan & Brooke Henley, and Madison & Kody Gay; great-grandchildren, Natiley, Kelsey, Colin, Isaiah, Parker, Weston, Avery, Oakland, and Liam; and brother, Albert Little Henley, Jr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Henley Underwood.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. (3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Central Time).
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. (noon Central Time) from Bethel East Baptist Church in Woodland, Alabama, with Bro. Keith Runels and Bro. Mitch Murphy officiating.
The body will be placed in state one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Bethel East Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Larry Spruill, Mike Motes, Roger Maddox, Jay Herren, Bill McCleskey, and Sam Henley. Member of the Campbellton Lodge #76 F&AM will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Mack’s memory to Bethel East Baptist Church, 20831 County Road 87, Woodland, Alabama 36280.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
