Mr. Mac Miller Hamil, 88 of Temple passed away on June 6, 2023.
He was born on October 1, 1934 in Temple, Georgia the son of the late Huel Edgar Hamil and Ovie McCain Hamil.
Mr. Hamil was employed as a Supervisor with The Cagel Company for more than 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Savonia Drew Hamil and an infant son, Terry Anthony Hamil.
Survivors include his daughters, Lisa and Ted Urich of Temple and Sheila & Reid Matthews of Temple; brothers, Bobby Forest Hamil and Kenneth Ned Hamil (Laura); five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Services for Mr. Hamil will be private.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
