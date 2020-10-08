Mr. M. C. Robison, 85, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday evening, Oct. 6, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1934, in his childhood residence in Black Jack Mountain, Georgia, the son of the late M.C. Robison, Sr., and the late Zada Mae Brooks Robison.
He retired from the U. S. Dept. of Agriculture in 1984, then worked for Carrollton Federal Bank for 12 ½ years, and retired from there following open heart surgery. He also enjoyed working with old furniture and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Glenda Sue Kilgore Robison.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Lisa Robison, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Joel and Amy Robison, of Villa Rica, Georgia; brother, Frank Robison of Lithia Springs, Georgia; four grandchildren, Megan, Kayla, Emily, and Elise; and two great grandchildren, Serenity and Zane.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Caldwell officiating.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
For those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be available on his obituary page of the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
