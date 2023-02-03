Lynn Tarpley

Lynn Madison Tarpley, 94, passed away peacefully at home in the Burwell community on February 2, 2023.
He was born in Bowdon, Georgia on January 18, 1929 to Lake and Willie Mae Tarpley. He was a graduate of Bowdon High School class of 1948. On April 16, 1954, he married Mary Cunningham. They were blessed with 69 devoted years together. Lynn was an active member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. After retiring from a 38 year career with Lockheed, Lynn enjoyed spending time in his woodworking shop. He was an accomplished craftsman and a well-known artist at the Annual Burwell Arts and Craft Show.
In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Daniel, brother in-laws Amon Daniel and Bernard Phillips.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary, his daughter Phyllis Lovvorn (Rick) and son Steven Tarpley (Cathie), his grandchildren Carmen Overton (Ryan), Tia Bryller (Doug), Stephanie Hartley (Michael), Ryan Grimsley (Lois), and Lauren Lovvorn (Britain Gilgour) and ten great grandchildren, his sister Peggy Phillips, several nieces and nephews, and many friends in the Burwell community.
Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Shiloh United Methodist Church, followed by a final goodbye and memorial service at 4:00 p.m. led by Rev. Wes Maston and Scott Eason.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be at the Shiloh Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Shiloh Church Cemetery, 1874 Burwell Rd, Carrollton GA 30117.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
