Lynn Tarpley

Lynn Madison Tarpley, 94, passed away peacefully at home in the Burwell community on February 2, 2023.

He was born in Bowdon, Georgia on January 18, 1929 to Lake and Willie Mae Tarpley. He was a graduate of Bowdon High School class of 1948. On April 16, 1954, he married Mary Cunningham. They were blessed with 69 devoted years together. Lynn was an active member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. After retiring from a 38 year career with Lockheed, Lynn enjoyed spending time in his woodworking shop. He was an accomplished craftsman and a well-known artist at the Annual Burwell Arts and Craft Show.  

