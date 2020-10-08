Lynell Yvonne Gibson, 80, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel UMC Cemetery.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.
