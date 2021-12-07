Mrs. Lynda Bishop Walton, 74, of Bremen, passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1947, in Bremen, Georgia, the daughter of the late William Scott Bishop Sr. and June Lovvorn Bishop.
Lynda was a homemaker and member of Harmony Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Walton and a brother, William Scott Bishop Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Tracy and Roddy Roberts of Bremen; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Cash and Jessica Young Cash, of Bremen, and Preston Cole Roberts, of Marietta; two great-grandchildren, Iris Tehan and Brooks Tehan, of Bremen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
