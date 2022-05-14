Lynda Smith

Lynda Marie Smith, 78, of Carrollton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
She loved her family time more than anything; going on short trips, Christmas family time was her favorite. She also loved planting her flowers which she called her tropical paradise.
Lynda is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Ruth Shaddix; her brothers, Ronnie Bickers and Gene Mills; her sister, Cheryl Bickers; and her son, Mike Couch.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Smith; her son and daughter-in-love, Terry and Michele Couch of Dallas; her daughters, Lena Sensing of Temple, and Kristy Couch of Hiram; bonus daughters, Renee (Bill) Bailey, Amy Ivey (Raymond), Lynn Newman (Scott); her brother, Jerry Bickers (Jim); sisters, Jan Washburn(Art), Barbara Cain(Kyle); grandchildren, Angel Hall(Marshall), Samantha Sensing(Olivia), Noah Couch, Luke Couch, Ivy Couch(Dalton), Robin Frederick, Michael Parham, Christian Campbell; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In accordance to her wishes she will be cremated.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the near future. Her heart was always with children who did not have their parents love.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in memory of Lynda to Calvary Children’s Home in Powder Springs at www.calvarykids.org.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
