Mrs. Lynda Margaret Helmeci, age 77, of Villa Rica passed away Friday, April 21, 2023. Mrs. Helmeci was born on November 7, 1945 in Austell, GA to the late Mr. Wesley Hubert Brown and the late Mrs. Winnie Ruth Helms Brown. Lynda worked as a secretary, florist, bookkeeper and a homemaker prior to her retirement. She was a talented painter in oils and watercolors. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed interior design. She was a Member of Villa Rica First Baptist Church and volunteered in the church's food bank. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Joe Helmeci; brothers, James Hubert Brown and Robert Edward Brown. Survivors include her son, Christopher Allen Charles Williamson of Austell; sister, Marsha Lynn Brown Nix (Grady "Chico") of Lithia Springs; granddaughter, Skyler Williamson; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. At this time there are no scheduled services and Mrs. Helmeci will be cremated.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Helmeci as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

