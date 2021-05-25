Lynda Wright Baxter of Carrollton passed away on May 22, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Bowdon Junction, Georgia, on July 15, 1945, daughter of the late Vinny and Willie Mae Lee Wright.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Aubrey Wright and Jimmy Wright; and sisters, Erma Jean Holland and Janice Huckeba.
Survivors include her husband Donald Robert Baxter; children, Robert Lyndon Baxter, of Villa Rica, Matthew Wade Baxter, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Timothy Aubrey and Susan Baxter, of Marietta, and Randall Paul Baxter, of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Blaine Baxter, Skye Baxter, Haley Baxter, Elizabeth Baxter and Brittney Baxter; and great-grandchildren Elijah Holloway and Esmeralda Holloway.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Service will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Wynn officiating. Interment will follow at Center Point United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Lyndon Baxter, Matthew Baxter, Timothy Baxter, Randall Baxter and Blaine Baxter will serve as pallbearers. Skye Baxter, Haley Baxter, Elizabeth Baxter and Brittney Baxter will serve as honorary pallbearers.
