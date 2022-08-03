Mrs. Lydia Eureka Long Fowler, 90 of Douglasville, GA passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at her residence.

The family will receive friends, Friday, August 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

