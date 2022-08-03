Mrs. Lydia Eureka Long Fowler, 90 of Douglasville, GA passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Lydia Eureka Long Fowler, 90 of Douglasville, GA passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at her residence.
The family will receive friends, Friday, August 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home, with Rev. Roger Fowler officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville with grandsons serving as pallbearers.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.collinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
