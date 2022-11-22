Luther Leonard Moody Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
He was born on March 20, 1944. He is the son of the late Luther Leonard Moody Sr. and the late Blanch Evelyn Tate Moody.
Luther loved his family and he always took care of others before himself. He enjoyed going to church and the Waffle House with his friends. He was a veteran of the US Army.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Olvey Moody and his daughter, Pamela Moody.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Weimer of Mississippi, Gloria Steele of Florida, Susan Wirbinski of Temple, Evelyn Gonzalez of Lithia Springs, and Crystal Murphy of Newnan; son, Gary Stephens of Alabama; sisters, Helen Bacon of California and Elizabeth Deaver of Virginia; brother, William Moody of New Jersey; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. There are no further arrangements at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
