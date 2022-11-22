Luther Leonard Moody, Jr.

Luther Leonard Moody Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

He was born on March 20, 1944. He is the son of the late Luther Leonard Moody Sr. and the late Blanch Evelyn Tate Moody.

To plant a tree in memory of Luther Moody, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

